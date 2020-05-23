Hi all,

This may be a long shot, but does anybody have a rack mount kit (ears) for either of these laying around? It's just for the homelab so not worth buying brand new rack mount kits (which may cost as much or half as much as I paid for the devices).

I bought 2960 rack ears (no X, woops missed that) from Aliexpress and the holes don't line up in any position for me to just drill new holes. Failing this, I'll be grabbing any old rack mount kits I can find to see which ones will work :)

Regards,