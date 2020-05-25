Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Panny HWT260GN; Onkyo TX-SR705; Brother HL5240


#271752 25-May-2020 20:57
Moving house and getting rid of a number of odds and sods.  This lot as per title. Located in Paraparaumu and would prefer not to send them anywhere (i.e. pickup preferred), although the Onkyo and Panasonic are in original packaging.

 

(SOLD) Panasonic HWT260GN Freeview twin tuner 1TB HDD recorder - $100 ono

Simply haven't watched any FTA TV since we got back from walking the length of the country 18 months ago!! (Changes one's view of the world - a bit like Covid-19)! Goes as expected

 

Onkyo TX-SR705 HT receiver - $100

 

This has been my daily driver for TV-based viewing for a number of years now. As far as I know everything works, although the volume button on the remote can be a bit temperamental when trying to turn volume down (there is a technique!!).  It did have a set-up mic for auto speaker setup but I can't seem to find it

 

Brother HL-5240 mono laser printer - FREE to a good (or not-so-good) home

 

Again, just don't use it now.  Not sure how much toner is left but otherwise it goes fine. Like many cheaper lasers it does suffer from paper curl a little which makes it interesting trying to print long documents! But, hey, its free :-)





"It is useless to attempt to reason a man out of what he was never reasoned into."
— most commonly attributed to Jonathan Swift, author/theologian

  #2491396 25-May-2020 21:12
Would you do $100 shipped to Tauranga for the Panasonic recorder?

If so, consider it sold.

