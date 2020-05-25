Moving house and getting rid of a number of odds and sods. This lot as per title. Located in Paraparaumu and would prefer not to send them anywhere (i.e. pickup preferred), although the Onkyo and Panasonic are in original packaging.

(SOLD) Panasonic HWT260GN Freeview twin tuner 1TB HDD recorder - $100 ono



Simply haven't watched any FTA TV since we got back from walking the length of the country 18 months ago!! (Changes one's view of the world - a bit like Covid-19)! Goes as expected

Onkyo TX-SR705 HT receiver - $100

This has been my daily driver for TV-based viewing for a number of years now. As far as I know everything works, although the volume button on the remote can be a bit temperamental when trying to turn volume down (there is a technique!!). It did have a set-up mic for auto speaker setup but I can't seem to find it

Brother HL-5240 mono laser printer - FREE to a good (or not-so-good) home

Again, just don't use it now. Not sure how much toner is left but otherwise it goes fine. Like many cheaper lasers it does suffer from paper curl a little which makes it interesting trying to print long documents! But, hey, its free :-)