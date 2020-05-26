I'm looking for a Chromebook for one of my kids; it needs to be touch screen, and would prefer it to be a 2-in 1-style device (ie, 360-degree hinges providing a tablet mode).

Ideally wanting a Lenovo 500e or 300e, or another 360 Chromebook with dual cameras (the second camera allows it to function properly with school apps like Seesaw). While some stores do still have these models for sale, they're generally asking comparatively large sums for what are discontinued devices.

Please let me know if you've got something suitable you'd be keen on selling, or have any ideas of where I could find something suitable.

Thanks!