#271770 26-May-2020 14:10
I'm looking for a Chromebook for one of my kids; it needs to be touch screen, and would prefer it to be a 2-in 1-style device (ie, 360-degree hinges providing a tablet mode).

 

Ideally wanting a Lenovo 500e or 300e, or another 360 Chromebook with dual cameras (the second camera allows it to function properly with school apps like Seesaw). While some stores do still have these models for sale, they're generally asking comparatively large sums for what are discontinued devices.

 

Please let me know if you've got something suitable you'd be keen on selling, or have any ideas of where I could find something suitable.

 

Thanks! 

 

 

  #2491877 26-May-2020 14:35
Lenovo brought out Gen 2 models this year which is why the prices seem high

 

My MIL has just purchased the 300e Gen2, which doesn't support a lead pencil like the Gen 1 did. 



  #2491889 26-May-2020 14:55
I thought even the gen 2 versions of both the 300e and 500e are discontinued?

 

It's just that neither model is listed on the Lenovo NZ or US website; indeed, the 300e page on the NZ site 'suggests' the C340 (11), a model that doesn't have the dual camera setup (https://www.lenovo.com/nz/en/laptops/lenovo/lenovo-e-series/Lenovo-300e-Chromebook/p/88ELC1S9997). 

 

That's a shame about changes to the 300e's support of basically anything as a stylus - does it require one to purchase a specific type of stylus?

 

My (other) son has a gen 1 500e, which has been fantastic; I'd like to provide my younger son with a device with a proper keyboard, as he was so much more productive during lockdown given he was able to use my Asus C302 for schoolwork; the downside with that, like most devices, was the single camera.

