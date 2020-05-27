As title. This MacBook is in perfect condition since it has had a dbrand skin on it all its life (included also).

 

Recently come back from repair and received a replacement of the entire top housing (including keyboard) due to the sticky keys issue. I have not really used this laptop since as it has been replaced. Will be iCloud unlocked + have a fresh install of Catalina.

 

Included also is a Zerolemon charging station along with an extra Anker USB-C cable as this has been very handy for me, and I know will be very handy for its new owner. I also will include the box which I still believe contain Apple Stickers as well as the original charger (if I can find it that is!). Battery is at 96% health currently and lasts around 9 hours (depending on what you're doing).

 

Looking for $1600 including free NZ shipping.