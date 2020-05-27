Selling on behalf of my good friend in Auckland (Asking price: $220):

Beat Solo3 Wireless Headphones - Matte Black

Near perfect/brand new condition - have been worn less than ten times (just been sitting in the box)

Small rip on corner of box (see photo)

Comes with original box, with all the cables

RRP: $349.00

Details:

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless are your perfect everyday headphones. With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 3 hours of playback. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom. The on-ear, cushioned ear cups are adjustable so you can customise your fit for all-day comfort.

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless listening

Up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use

With Fast Fuel, 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low

The award-winning sound and design you've come to love from Beats

Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use

Sleek, streamlined design that's durable and foldable to go everywhere you do

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multi-function on-ear controls













