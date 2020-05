I built my kids a 3200g based pc, and am running into thermal issues with the stock wraith stealth cooler.

It overclocks pretty well, but thermal throttles pretty early, so I've had to back it off quite a lot which is pretty disappointing.

If anyone has a Wraith Spire or similar hanging around they'd like to donate/sell on the cheap I'd appreciate it.

An a similar note - cheap 80 - 120mm case fans would also be awesome :)