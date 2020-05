Brought as part of a package - already have a Hue Bridge - so its brand new $50 + postage or pickup in Hamilton The package was this one - https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/computers-tablets/smart-home/smart-lighting/philips-hue216813-hue-starter-kit-with-bluetooth-connectivity/prod189413.html It was on special and was cheaper to buy the package then just the colour bulbs on special individually.