Hey GZ,

After Apple Power Bricks for some Cinema Displays I want to use...

65w and 90w are same size, 150w brick is bigger.

20" 65w A1096

23" 90w A1097

30" 150w A1098

Other Apples probably use the same power bricks, seem to recall a Mac Mini Core 2 Duo maybe using a brick with the same little power plug, it was 110w and would have been perfect for these displays.

They look like this (internet pix used w/out permission):

Cheers very much