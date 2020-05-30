Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOffers and WantedWTB - console cable to revive an Edgerouter Lite


130 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

#271881 30-May-2020 19:33
Send private message

Do you have a console cable lying around that I can borrow or buy? Or would you be happy to create a new Edgerouter os on a pen drive that I can purchase? 

 

My Edgerouter Lite died recently, and I found this is uncommon due to bad flash drives they put inside these routers. After reading on GZ, a console cable seems essential to bring my Edgerouter back to life.

 

I know these are available on TM and I am trying my luck here first. Please let me know if you happen to have one unused or you are kind enough to create a new os for me to purchase.

 

Many thanks  

Create new topic
156 posts

Master Geek


  #2495300 30-May-2020 20:11
Send private message quote this post

Is it one of those annoying console cables that use a RJ-45 connector, like the Cisco stuff? I've got a RJ-45 to USB Serial cable thing (RJ-45 connector on one end, USB on the other with an integrated RS-232-to-USB adapter) that I'm not really using, $5 plus postage and it's yours, or if by coincidence you live in Hamilton, $5 and pickup its yours

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.