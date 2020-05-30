Do you have a console cable lying around that I can borrow or buy? Or would you be happy to create a new Edgerouter os on a pen drive that I can purchase?

My Edgerouter Lite died recently, and I found this is uncommon due to bad flash drives they put inside these routers. After reading on GZ, a console cable seems essential to bring my Edgerouter back to life.

I know these are available on TM and I am trying my luck here first. Please let me know if you happen to have one unused or you are kind enough to create a new os for me to purchase.

Many thanks