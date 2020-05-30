I have decided, due to aches and pains, to move to an e-bike.

Thus I have for sale a unique, one-off bike built for me by someone in Wellington. If I am honest, I have forgotten his name, but he was a cycle mechanic who set up a home business custom building bikes to order. He moved on after a few years but what we have here was entirely hand assembled to order for me from parts sourced for me.

Frame - Cotic Roadrat steel in Builders Tea

Front brake - sealed hub Shimano

Rear Brake - sealed hub actuated by reverse pedalling (great for tail slides...)

Gears - Shimano Sealed Hub 7 speed

Saddle - Sprung Leather Brookes style by Orange Velo

Bars - Old style with cork grips and bell

Wheels - would have to look up exact components but hubs are Shimano and they were hand laced by Wheelworks in Wellington

I intended it to be an adult version of a kids bike - jump on, ride, jump off without the faff that goes with modern cycling! The back-pedal brakes are (or were) common in continental Europe and so were the sealed hub brakes on the front - both were specially shipped in for this bike. The sealed 7 speed, mudguards, stand and rack make it a great commuter or wine weekender.

Cotic make excellent frames and if you wanted, you could strip my leisure parts and rebuild the frame into a very sporty machine instead. This is what they wrote about the frame

"Faster than a mountain bike on the road, way more fun and versatile than a traditional road bike, the Roadrat is your perfect 'other' bike. A Life Bike. Cruise into work or head for the hills. Go on holiday, or to the shops. Go on adventures, or get some headspace.

It was born of a desire for something swift and rugged to take on the rapidly crumbling tarmac of the urban landscape, but also up for disappearing for a few days with nothing but your sleeping bag and mat for company. We melded our iconic mountain bike fit and handling with fast road features and rigid forks.

All Cotic Life Bikes, including the Roadrat have big clearances for big tyres."

It has seen much less use than I intended and is in very good condition. Buyer would need to collect or could get it to Wellington on the train.

The bike cost about $2,300 to build.

Pricing it is hard because there are no other ones, so open to sensible offers.