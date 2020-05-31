A business friend of mine has downsized, moved everything to the cloud and this server is now surplus to requirements. It's in mint condition with no hardware issues of any type.
Originally purchased in Mar 2018, onsite support warranty expires Mar 2021
HP ProLiant ML350 G10 Server (HP part no 877621-371)
1 x Intel Xeon 4110 8 core 2.1 GHz Processor
32GB DDR4 SDRAM Memory (2 x 16GB)
2 x HP 960GB 2.5" Internal Solid State Drives
2 x HP 500W Power Supplies
Integrated Lights-Out Advanced Pack license installed
Offers welcome above $3k please.
Buyer must collect from Prebbleton, Christchurch.