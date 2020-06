Bought this about a year ago from aussie, had it plugged into the TV for a few months but never really used it.

Not the same as the NZ vodafone tv box, this one runs android TV.

Has a built in tuner, but not sure if it works in NZ

There's a big thread on the whirlpool forums with more info https://forums.whirlpool.net.au/thread/3kwv7jj3

Can't find the HDMI cable or Ethernet cable that came with it so they aren't included

Looking for $80 plus $5 for courier