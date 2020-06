I've got a spare set of RBwAPG-60adkit - the box has been opened the units connected and used in a sheltered position for about a week while I had another set painted. They're updated with the latest firmware and in their original box. Purchased Nov last year so remaining warranty approx 5 months, not that you'd need it I'd imagine, these things are pretty reliable.

$345 Free Urban Shipping - Tax Invoice Supplied