For sales, Synology Router RT2600ac 4x4 MIMO, Dual core 1.7GHz CPU, 4x GbE LAN, 1x GbE WAN, 1x USB3.0 port, 1x SD Card slot , Fibre(UFB) ready.
Asking $250 incl postage.
Hi Mauricio - any chance you have used this with external WAPs? Quite keen on the idea of this, especially some of the more advanced parental controls. But are they limited to devices directly connected to the router or would it work with Device --> WAP --> Switch --> Router?
Ultimately everything would go through the router so it would control traffic regardless if device connected to AP, switch or directly to router. Used both as main router and as bridge mode with a FritzBox as main router. Moving things around here so won't be using this now.
