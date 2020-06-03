Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#271962 3-Jun-2020 19:10
My good friend & a great IT business ally has had his mum caught here by Covid-19 lockdown. Flights to Argentina are recommencing, she's outta here this weekend.

 

Apparantly US cash is not commercially available at the moment, he has $US1400 in an ASB account but they won't release that as cash. 

 

But Mum, she needs some cash to go with. Does anybody here have some US paper they're prepared to swap for NZD & help a good man & his mum out? $US1400 would be awesome, $700 would be great, anything would be appreciated.

 

He's in Te Atatu, Auckland. She's leaving Sunday. 

 

Official cross is $1.56 right now, considering the urgency there might be a little premium available. 

 

And if you ever have any problem with your out of warranty Apple products, this man will solve any issues for you.




  #2497613 3-Jun-2020 19:29
What, can't get USD? Wow




  #2497627 3-Jun-2020 19:52
I Have $120 USD Mt Wellington area. Tried the small FOREX shops?




  #2497671 3-Jun-2020 20:56
Zeon:

 

I Have $120 USD Mt Wellington area. Tried the small FOREX shops?

 

 

PM'd you




