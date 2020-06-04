Hi.

Would anybody have 2 x managed switches (8 or 16 port) they no longer need or have sitting around gathering dust that they can either part with for free or cheaply?

I'm being made redundant at the end of this month and I wanted to upskill myself with Networking. Apart from configuring my home broadband router with some static IP addresses for a couple of devices, that is as far as my skills currently extend to. Having a bit more knowledge in this area would probably be beneficial for me in the future.

I'm also looking into doing the CCNA 1 Course.

I live in West Auckland and currently work out in Penrose, so am willing to come and pick-up within the Auckland region.

Thanks in advance.

Harry