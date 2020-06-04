Selling a HP Elite X3 Lap Dock(V8H07UT) which I originally bought to use with Samsung Dex on the Samsung Note 9. I have since moved to an iPhone and it's surplus to requirements.

It works really well with Samsung Dex and 1 USB C connection to the phone gives you a 1080p screen, keyboard, and trackpad and it charges the phone while in use giving you a desktop experience.

I have also tried it with a S10+ and have read online that the S20 and Note10 is supported as well.

The only issues are:

Sound output - I was able to get it working on my Note 9 but not on the S10+. You can work around this by outputting the sound from the phone.

Trackpad - You need to tap on the trackpad rather than press down on it to register a mouse click.

Here are some photos: https://imgur.com/a/AA5gzXC

Specs: https://support.hp.com/nz-en/document/c05320200

Review with Dex: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JnGjlxTtbcE&t=227s

Looking for $350 or offers to trade for other tech around the same price.

You're welcome to drop by and test it out before buying. I'm located in the North Shore, Auckland.