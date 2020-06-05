Ticwatch Pro 2020 Model (with 1gig ram).

Purchased in April 2020.
Only used for 1 night.
Reason for selling, I found it to big for my wrist and went back to my samsung active 2.



Operating System
Wear OS by Google™

Dimensions
D45mm x 12.6mm

Display
1.39” AMOLED 400 x 400 + FSTN display

Chipset
Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™

Memory
RAM: 1GB / Storage: 4GB

GPS
GPS + GLONASS + Beidou + Galileo

Connectivity
Bluetooth: 4.2 / Wi-Fi: 802.11bgn 2.4GHz

NFC payments
Google Pay ™

Water and Dust Resistance
IP68

Sensors
Accelerometer, Gyro, Magnetic Sensor,
PPG Heart Rate sensor, Ambient Light
Sensor, Low Latency Off-Body Sensor

Battery and Charging
Capacity:415mAH
Charging method: Dock with USB cable

Battery Life *
Smart mode: 2-5 days
Essential mode: 30 days
Mixed usage: between 2-30 days

Speaker
Supports

Military Standard 810G

More info at
https://www.mobvoi.com/au/pages/ticwatchpro

 

 

 

Looking for $300 (will courier for free or can arrange pickup from albany auckland)

 

 

 

PM / Email if interested

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size