Ticwatch Pro 2020 Model (with 1gig ram).



Purchased in April 2020.

Only used for 1 night.

Reason for selling, I found it to big for my wrist and went back to my samsung active 2.







Operating System

Wear OS by Google™



Dimensions

D45mm x 12.6mm



Display

1.39” AMOLED 400 x 400 + FSTN display



Chipset

Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™



Memory

RAM: 1GB / Storage: 4GB



GPS

GPS + GLONASS + Beidou + Galileo



Connectivity

Bluetooth: 4.2 / Wi-Fi: 802.11bgn 2.4GHz



NFC payments

Google Pay ™



Water and Dust Resistance

IP68



Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyro, Magnetic Sensor,

PPG Heart Rate sensor, Ambient Light

Sensor, Low Latency Off-Body Sensor



Battery and Charging

Capacity:415mAH

Charging method: Dock with USB cable



Battery Life *

Smart mode: 2-5 days

Essential mode: 30 days

Mixed usage: between 2-30 days



Speaker

Supports



Military Standard 810G



More info at

https://www.mobvoi.com/au/pages/ticwatchpro

Looking for $300 (will courier for free or can arrange pickup from albany auckland)

PM / Email if interested