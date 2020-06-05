Ticwatch Pro 2020 Model (with 1gig ram).
Purchased in April 2020.
Only used for 1 night.
Reason for selling, I found it to big for my wrist and went back to my samsung active 2.
Operating System
Wear OS by Google™
Dimensions
D45mm x 12.6mm
Display
1.39” AMOLED 400 x 400 + FSTN display
Chipset
Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™
Memory
RAM: 1GB / Storage: 4GB
GPS
GPS + GLONASS + Beidou + Galileo
Connectivity
Bluetooth: 4.2 / Wi-Fi: 802.11bgn 2.4GHz
NFC payments
Google Pay ™
Water and Dust Resistance
IP68
Sensors
Accelerometer, Gyro, Magnetic Sensor,
PPG Heart Rate sensor, Ambient Light
Sensor, Low Latency Off-Body Sensor
Battery and Charging
Capacity:415mAH
Charging method: Dock with USB cable
Battery Life *
Smart mode: 2-5 days
Essential mode: 30 days
Mixed usage: between 2-30 days
Speaker
Supports
Military Standard 810G
More info at
https://www.mobvoi.com/au/pages/ticwatchpro
Looking for $300 (will courier for free or can arrange pickup from albany auckland)
PM / Email if interested