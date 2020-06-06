I'm about to put in an order for a cpu cooler from Kustom PCs, who have a component I'm after and offer it at a cheaper price than anywhere else (a lot of googling and currency converting). Their shipping price is relatively decent for tracked airmail.

I'm currently waiting for my points from OpinionWorld to be transferred to my PayPal before I do the order.

If anyone else is interested in getting items from this store (who have great feedback online), I'm happy to split shipping costs. Please do check first whether they offer shipping for the item you're after. I tried adding a RX 5500 and they said no bueno to NZ.

Might be a relatively short window though. Between now (12AM 6th June) and Monday/Tuesday.

I am:

- waiting for Paypal transfer

- I think the store is only open on weekdays?

If by some unfortunate reason they run out of stock of the item I want, I won't be going ahead.

A lot of variables. I Know.

Still, good prices on some good items.