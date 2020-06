Hi all

Got this for while im in the office so very little use as Im mostly away from the computer.

Condition is as new, comes with the hardshell case and cable pouch

sounds great, would keep it, but now have a noise cancelling set available

Plenty of reviews on youtube if you would like to check them out.

Looking for $270 ono, in mt wellington, Akl

Link for reference : https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/audio/headphones/over-ear/meze-audio-99-neo-headphones

Thanks :)