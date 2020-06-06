Ok clearing this out. Free items will be actually $10 including postage that way i dont have to figure anything out. First in first served

$10 - Unifi 2.4ghz - Standard, the first one they made, wireless N, no mount, its a bit yellow as it was in the sun https://www.ui.com/unifi/unifi-ap/

Possibly Sold - $40 - Unifi Pro 5ghz - the pro version with 5ghz as well as 2.4ghz, no mount https://www.ui.com/unifi/unifi-ap/

$150 - iPad Air 1 64gbs space grey. Great condition, has had screen cover and case on whole time

$50 - 16gbs DDR3 1866 CL9 GSkill, 2x8gbs sticks

$40 - i5 4570 cpu

Free ($10 including postage) i5 670 cpu

Free ($10 including postage) - AMD 5450 graphics card, Old media centre, silent model, hdmi output, great for 1080p with hardware decoder https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/radeon-hd-5450.c503

Free ($10 including postage) - DLink Security Camera. Just replaced with Arlo camera. You will need a micro sd card: https://eu.dlink.com/uk/en/products/dcs-2330l-outdoor-hd-wireless-network-camera Was working ok, be fine for a project. Web interface is a bit old.

These servers i mentioned in another thread, i have zero idea what they are worth. Can get more info if you are all interested. They were in production till the end of last year. Pickup 100% auckland region

HP Proliant ML350 Gen8 - 300gbs drives in it, not ssd https://h20195.www2.hpe.com/v2/default.aspx?cc=nz&lc=en&oid=5196962

HP Proliant ML330 Gen6 - this was used to backup the other server, basically did nothing its whole life