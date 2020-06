Hi all,

Putting my Google Wifi set up for sale. They've been great devices, Wife approved and very set and forget.

I also have one mounting bracket that allows you to clip one of the units onto the ceiling or wall.

Two reasons for parting - Looking to get my edgerouter more involved and also was having some minor issues with 2D Wifi calling.

Am looking for $100 ono per unit + courier. Am based in West-Central Auckland. Strong preference is to sell them together.