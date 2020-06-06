Dell Latitude E7240 (FAULTY) ($100? ONO) - Does not turn on or charge. Just died one day, wouldn't start. Power button lights up but that's about it. Have taken it apart to replace thermal paste and change the CMOS battery but still wouldn't start up. I reckon this is good as parts. I've taken the mSATA drive, but it still has 2x 4GB DDR3(L?) RAM installed, and I believe all other components still work (backlit keyboard, trackpad, screen, webcam, etc). This is the core i5-4310U model, 1366x768 12" LCD. Comes with charger. Feel free to make an offer.

Logitech C922 Pro ($180) - Barely used. It was meant to be used for game streaming but due to change in circumstances this was only used a couple of times. Comes with box and the tripod.

Digitech Portable LED projector ($100) - Again another barely used item (about 10 hours use in total). Used to project background scenes when streaming. While the quality isn't very good, it actually looked nice on stream projecting vista dreamscene wallpapers in the background. You can find a similar product on MightyApe, but this is one has a built-in battery so you can take it in your car or something. Comes with box and accessories.

Google Chromecast (1st Gen) ($20) - This was used with the projector above to play videos off youtube remotely. Comes with box and microUSB cable.

Elgato Game Capture HD ($150) - Yes I've already mentioned game streaming, so this is pretty self-explanatory. Pretty dated, however it still works very well for 720p60 or 1080p30 streaming. Comes with box and everything (component adapter, HDMI, miniUSB, PS3 AV cable).

2x Philips Soundbar (HTL2100/79 and HTL2101A/79) ($30 for both) - Pretty decent soundbar speakers. They were used in a spare room or like a kids room for when the nephews/neices come over to play video games or watch paw patrol. Have upgraded and no longer need them. They are both very similar, just the other speaker supports USB. Comes with power leads and remotes.

Can pretty much ship these except the soundbars as they're quite big and I don't have the necessary packaging to ship them. Pick up in West Auckland or can meet in shore/CBD.