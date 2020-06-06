Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Logitech C922 Pro, Digitech portable LED projector, Chromecast (1st gen), Elgato game capture, Philips soundbars, and a faulty Dell E7240.


61 posts

Master Geek


#272044 6-Jun-2020 21:39
Dell Latitude E7240 (FAULTY) ($100? ONO) - Does not turn on or charge. Just died one day, wouldn't start. Power button lights up but that's about it. Have taken it apart to replace thermal paste and change the CMOS battery but still wouldn't start up. I reckon this is good as parts. I've taken the mSATA drive, but it still has 2x 4GB DDR3(L?) RAM installed, and I believe all other components still work (backlit keyboard, trackpad, screen, webcam, etc). This is the core i5-4310U model, 1366x768 12" LCD. Comes with charger. Feel free to make an offer.

 

Click to see full size

 

Logitech C922 Pro ($180) - Barely used. It was meant to be used for game streaming but due to change in circumstances this was only used a couple of times. Comes with box and the tripod.

 

Click to see full size

 

Digitech Portable LED projector ($100) - Again another barely used item (about 10 hours use in total). Used to project background scenes when streaming. While the quality isn't very good, it actually looked nice on stream projecting vista dreamscene wallpapers in the background. You can find a similar product on MightyApe, but this is one has a built-in battery so you can take it in your car or something. Comes with box and accessories. 

 

Click to see full size

 

Google Chromecast (1st Gen) ($20) - This was used with the projector above to play videos off youtube remotely. Comes with box and microUSB cable.

 

Click to see full size

 

Elgato Game Capture HD ($150) - Yes I've already mentioned game streaming, so this is pretty self-explanatory. Pretty dated, however it still works very well for 720p60 or 1080p30 streaming. Comes with box and everything (component adapter, HDMI, miniUSB, PS3 AV cable).

 

Click to see full size

 

2x Philips Soundbar (HTL2100/79 and HTL2101A/79) ($30 for both) - Pretty decent soundbar speakers. They were used in a spare room or like a kids room for when the nephews/neices come over to play video games or watch paw patrol. Have upgraded and no longer need them. They are both very similar, just the other speaker supports USB. Comes with power leads and remotes.

 

Click to see full sizeClick to see full size

 

Can pretty much ship these except the soundbars as they're quite big and I don't have the necessary packaging to ship them. Pick up in West Auckland or can meet in shore/CBD.

564 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2499919 6-Jun-2020 21:49
keen on the 922

416 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2499920 6-Jun-2020 21:50
PM sent

 
 
 
 




61 posts

Master Geek


  #2499928 6-Jun-2020 22:11
Logitech C922 Pro sold pending payment.

7048 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2499931 6-Jun-2020 22:16
Side conversation, but can you explain more on this please?

Used to project background scenes when streaming. While the quality isn't very good, it actually looked nice on stream projecting vista dreamscene wallpapers in the background.



61 posts

Master Geek


  #2499934 6-Jun-2020 22:24
Jaxson: Side conversation, but can you explain more on this please?

Used to project background scenes when streaming. While the quality isn't very good, it actually looked nice on stream projecting vista dreamscene wallpapers in the background.

 

So I stream games as hobby (like gaming channel) but not as often as I used to anymore. I used the projector to play videos in the background instead of using green screen (for artistic preferences I guess?). The overall projection quality isn't very good, it looks very blurry as the projector's actual resolution is 320x240. However since the cam window on the stream takes up only a portion of space, and is in a smaller window, the videos playing in the background looked decent.

 

Overall the projector is an ok novelty item. I'd say it's watchable, if the video doesn't have texts, and only if the screen doesn't go over 32".

372 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2499943 6-Jun-2020 23:19
If you're happy to slit I'm interested in one of the soundbars, the one with less scratches.

