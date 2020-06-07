Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Chromecast, Mi Band 3, Roku Express, & Google Home


#272050 7-Jun-2020 14:49
Cleaning out the tech drawer! All prices include shipping in a Parcel Post bag. Add $3 for Courier Post. Happy to negotiate if you want more than 1 item (or if you want to come and take the whole lot!). Pickup in West Auckland.

 

Chromecast Gen 2 - $35 shipped

 

Good condition w micro USB cable. 

 

 

 

Mi Band 3 - $25 shipped

 

Some marks and scuffs around the screen but not too noticeable in use. Pretty basic but usable smartwatch/fitness tracker.

 

 

 

Roku Express - $35 shipped

 

2016 model I think (3700R). Up to 1080p. Good condition in box. Will include NZ USB adaptor if you need one. Most popular apps are available; Plex, Netflix, Youtube, Spotify. From memory, if you sign up with a VPN through your browser you can access a lot more apps like Disney+, etc.   

 

 

 

Google Home Mini - $35 shipped

 

Good condition. No box. Power adaptor + micro USB cable included.

 

 

 

Photos 

  #2500101 7-Jun-2020 14:58
I will take the home mini.

