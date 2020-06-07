My wife thinks I'm a hoarder so out things go! Items are in Beach Haven, Auckland for those that want to collect. Here we go.

1 x UniFi PoE adapter. Poe-24-12W-G $20 + $5 if you want it shipped.

1 x Thinkpad docking station Type 4337. No power supply, only docking station. $20 + $8 if you want it shipped. Suitable for:

ThinkPad L412, L420, L430, L512, L520, L530 T400s, T410, T410i, T410s, T410si, T420, T420i, T420s, T420si, T430, T430i, T430si , T510, T510i, T520 Dual Core Models, T520i Dual Core Models, T530, T530i, X220, X230, X230i - Non Tablet Versions

1 x Nextion colour LCD 3.2″ 400*240 https://nextion.tech/datasheets/nx3224k028/ and Nextion expansion board. $20 + $5 if you want it shipped.

2 x Digitech MS6126 240V Mains Wi-Fi Wireless Switch Module with APP. $10 ea.

1 x Sonoff T1 single-gang touch light switch flashed with ESP Easy Build 148, well used. Video of it here. $15

1 x Sonoff T1 double-gang touch light switch, WiFi + 433Mhz with remote, NIB running stock eWeelink firmware. $20

1 x Samsung A5 (2016) mobile phone with great battery and screen. Very good condition with two clear cases. Phone only. No other accessories. $120 + $5 if you want it shipped.

1 x Zemismart AM43 windows shades drive. Battery powered with solar panel, bluetooth control. NIB. $60 + $8 if you want it shipped.

1 x original Nest thermostat FRONT GLASS CONTROLLER only. There is no backing plate for this so only really suitable as parts. $20 + $5 if you want it shipped.

1 x Netcommwireless (Call Direct) 882 3G Industrial IoT modem, 8~28 VDC, 7.2Mbps downlink and 384Kbps uplink – ideal for entry level Telemetry applications. Used, no antenna or power supply. Was working last time it was used but that was some time ago. $100 + $8 if you want it shipped.

3 x Aeon Labs Aeotec Touch Panels for Aeon Labs Z-Wave wall switches and dimmers. Video on those here. White, NIB, $20 ea. RRP $40

1 x Fibaro Z-Wave Universal Binary Sensor in box. $40 + $5 if you want it shipped.

2 x Aeon Labs Z-Wave Micro Smart Energy G2 Illuminators (dimmers) $40 ea. + $5 if you want it shipped. RRP $110

1 x Sony Home Theatre amplifier STR-DN840 with HDMI. Excellent condition with remote, box and microphone for auto speaker adjustment. $280 + shipping.

1 x MJZM 16A-3000-WiFi WiFi Thermostat Temperature Controller for electric under floor heating. Works With Alexa & Google Home 16A. $60 + $5 if you want it shipped

1 x Moes WiFi thermostat model BHT-002-GBLW for under-floor heating. NIB $60 + $5 if you want it shipped

1 x Silverstone Raven RVX01 computer case. Used but in good condition. Have a box I can send it in but we'll need to quote first depending on location. $70 + shipping

1 x Ubiquiti Nanostation M5. 5Ghz indoor/outdoor CPE. Used but OK. No PoE power supply but you can get one here. Have box. $50 + shipping.

2 x Heated Towel Rail Timers suitable for all types of Heated Towel Rails. The Timer switches the towel rail ON twice a day. Default ON period 4 hours & OFF period 8 hours. ON period can be increased up to a maximum of 11 hours. Used but fully functional. $10 ea

All units are guaranteed not D.O.A. Ask any questions. I have a few more items to come so keep an eye out.