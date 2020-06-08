Just been cleaning out my old home server and have some unneeded 3.5" SATA Hard drives now if anyone is interested?

They're pretty old but I've run the manufacturer's test over them and they all passed.

Had a couple that failed so they got binned.

1x 1TB WD RAID Edition

Date: 22 Jul 2014

$10





2x 1TB WD Red NAS drives

1x Date: 08 Jun 2013

1x Date: 15 Jun 2014

$10 each



1x 2TB Seagate Barracuda LP

Date: 08 Mar 2011

$20



1x 2TB WD Red NAS Drive

Date: 29 Jul 2014

$30



Shipping will be extra, depending on where you want it/them shipped to.

Or pickup Oamaru.