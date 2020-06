I'm looking to sell all of it for around $350.

List of what I have:

2x Hammerhead Gunship

18x Firewarrior ( 7 unassembled )

15x Gun Drones

4x xv8 crisis battlesuits ( 3 unassembled )

4x xv15 stealth armour ( 4 unassembled )

12 Kroot Warriors ( 11 unassembled )

Some pieces are a bit broken as you can see in the photos but most are in good condition.

Prefer to sell as bulk. May be open to sell separately.

I'm open to negotiate on the price.