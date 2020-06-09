Galaxy watch 42mm, good condition. some small scratches on the bezel

 

Has a glass screen protector installed, i think I have a spare one too which will be included if I find it.

 

Have had it just over a year, but only used it occasionally as I don't like wearing watches

 

$220 ono + $5 courier

 

 

 

 

 

Netgear Powerline WIFI 1000 Model: PLW1000v2

 

just comes with the 2 plug units, no box or cables. Works well, but no longer required after router upgrade

 

$110 ono + $5 courier

 

 

 

Items located in Levin if you want to pick up

 

 

 

 

 

