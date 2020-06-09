The cream of the crop when it comes to cinema seating. 4 full recliners, full LED strip lighting, 6 cup holders, copious amounts of storage, USB ports in the center consoles and above head spot lights for some extra mood lighting. Retails for $6499 via Harveys. About 6 months old and in excellent condition. Non-smoking home.

Pickup Christchurch, if you're happy to arrange freight for around the country that's an option for you too.

Looking for $4500ONO