2354 posts

Uber Geek


#272096 9-Jun-2020 12:32
Send private message

The cream of the crop when it comes to cinema seating. 4 full recliners, full LED strip lighting, 6 cup holders, copious amounts of storage, USB ports in the center consoles and above head spot lights for some extra mood lighting. Retails for $6499 via Harveys. About 6 months old and in excellent condition. Non-smoking home.

 

Pickup Christchurch, if you're happy to arrange freight for around the country that's an option for you too.

 

 

 

Retails for $6499 via Harveys, these are about 6 months old and in excellent condition. Looking for $4500ONO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6293 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2501454 9-Jun-2020 12:41
Send private message

Awesome seats.  I hope any one of the very many identical photos other than a different colour light clinches the sale for you 😂

197 posts

Master Geek


  #2501460 9-Jun-2020 12:49
Send private message

Comes with only 1 cat? 

 
 
 
 


412 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2501470 9-Jun-2020 13:02
Send private message

And does said cat live in that compartment between chairs?

947 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2501477 9-Jun-2020 13:17
Send private message

Impressive looking seats and an impressive looking cinema room.

4361 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2501496 9-Jun-2020 13:44
Send private message

Can you throw in an usherette?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

