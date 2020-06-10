Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOffers and WantedEOI: Topping D10 USB DAC


259 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

#272112 10-Jun-2020 10:02
Send private message quote this post

Hey,
Personal thing, not Chorus related!

 

if I can get a small number of Topping D10 USB DACs - a well reviewed XMOS DAC. For the ~$120 range.
Would anyone be keen to buy one?

 

Typically NZ$140 via aliexpress.

 

https://www.rapalloav.co.nz/product/topping-d10-dac-and-headphone-amplifier-2/?v=d76c77a873e2

 

https://www.audiosciencereview.com/forum/index.php?threads/review-and-measurements-of-topping-d10-dac.2470/

 

https://www.audiosciencereview.com/forum/index.php?threads/review-and-measurements-of-topping-d10-dac.2470/page-67#post-157302

Cheers,
Brent

Create new topic
824 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2501937 10-Jun-2020 10:14
Send private message quote this post

If this were the E30, I'd be all over it; I want it to act as pre-amp, so having a remote control is a must.

 

That is a pretty good price though!



259 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2501984 10-Jun-2020 10:20
Send private message quote this post

ShinyChrome:

 

If this were the E30, I'd be all over it; I want it to act as pre-amp, so having a remote control is a must.

 

That is a pretty good price though!

 



You wont get an E30 for that price.  Let me see what I can do. At a guess - probably $250ish, but let me see.

 
 
 
 




259 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2502062 10-Jun-2020 10:24
Send private message quote this post

I've realised this might not be OK after reading the rules!
@freitasm - I don't physically have these (yet) - hence EOI, but I'm also not a store.. Maybe a grey area? let me know or delete if its not OK?

 

 

200 posts

Master Geek


  #2502103 10-Jun-2020 10:28
Send private message quote this post

Couple of E30s on Ebay  for under $200, but at buyers risk I suppose.  

BDFL - Memuneh
67176 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2502104 10-Jun-2020 10:29
Send private message quote this post

@BMarquis sounds fine.




 

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

824 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2502126 10-Jun-2020 11:03
Send private message quote this post

BMarquis:

You wont get an E30 for that price.  Let me see what I can do. At a guess - probably $250ish, but let me see.

 

 

Sorry, should have clarified that "for a similar sort of discount".

 

$250 is not too bad, could potentially be interested. Although, I have heard of some minor QC issues (funnily enough from the ASR review thread), so I'm guessing in this case it would be at the buyer's risk?

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.