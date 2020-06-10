C-Band satellite equipment, pulled from working environment. $50 for the lot.

 

 

4x Idirect 3000 series Satellite Routers and power adaptors.

 

 

2x Norsat 3120 C-band PLL LNB input:3.4-4.2 GHz, LO Fq 5.15 GHz. one in box not used, other on feed-horn.

 

2x JRC NJT5669F C-band 5W BUC, output 5.850-6.25 GHz, LO Fq 4.90GHz one in box not used, other on feed-horn.

 

1x C-band feed-horn and associated filter connections (has LNB and BUC listed above connected).

 

 

Collection Brookfield Tauranga. Happy to send, message me your address if interested with what you want and I can give you a shipping quote (basically whatever I can get via TM book a courier).

 

 

I will be in Auckland and Hamilton later in the month so I may be able to deliver them if that helps anyone.

 

Thanks.