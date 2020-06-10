4x Idirect 3000 series Satellite Routers and power adaptors.
2x Norsat 3120 C-band PLL LNB input:3.4-4.2 GHz, LO Fq 5.15 GHz. one in box not used, other on feed-horn.
2x JRC NJT5669F C-band 5W BUC, output 5.850-6.25 GHz, LO Fq 4.90GHz one in box not used, other on feed-horn.
1x C-band feed-horn and associated filter connections (has LNB and BUC listed above connected).
Collection Brookfield Tauranga. Happy to send, message me your address if interested with what you want and I can give you a shipping quote (basically whatever I can get via TM book a courier).
I will be in Auckland and Hamilton later in the month so I may be able to deliver them if that helps anyone.
Thanks.