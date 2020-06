Loving my CM 120L liquid cooling, but not so much my aging AMD CPU.

I have a couple of replacement PCs on my watchlist, but they're Intel (LGA1156), and I have no idea where the Intel mounting kit went!



If anyone is using the AMD mount on the CM, and is willing to part with the Intel parts, please let me know! Short of spending almost as much as the original cooling unit on a complete toolset from CM Europe, I can't find this mount anywhere :(