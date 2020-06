Selling 1x EdgeRouter X, which has been powered on for a total of around 2 hours. Reset to Factory.

And 1x nanoHD Access Point. Has been powered on for a total of around 10 mins. Reset to factory.

Both are in "as new" condition, with all original packaging.

Can either pickup from Milford, on the Shore - or I can post at buyer's expense.

Wanting $80 for the Edge Router, $350 for the nano.