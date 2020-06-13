Upgraded my Home Assistant box so out goes this one.

Model NUC5i3RYK.

https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/83256/intel-nuc-kit-nuc5i3ryk.html

ADATA 8GB DDR3L-1600 PC3L-12800 1.35v SO-DIMM RAM

MZNLF128HCHP-000H1 - Samsung CM871 Series 128GB TLC SATA 6Gb/s M.2 2280 Solid State Drive (SSD)

Currently running Home Assistant (very well) but can format the drive if you want.

This model supports NVMe drives and up to 16GB RAM from two sticks.

$300 with free shipping nationwide.

Can pick-up in Beach Haven, Auckland

See my other sale items here [LINK]

I have three more older i3's coming up in the next two weeks so keep an eye out.