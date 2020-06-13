Upgraded my Home Assistant box so out goes this one.

 

Model NUC5i3RYK.

 

Currently running Home Assistant (very well) but can format the drive if you want.

 

This model supports NVMe drives and up to 16GB RAM from two sticks.

 

$300 with free shipping nationwide.

 

Can pick-up in Beach Haven, Auckland

 

See my other sale items here [LINK]

 

I have three more older i3's coming up in the next two weeks so keep an eye out.