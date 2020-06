My son likes to draw and would like to make it digital and since his birthday is coming up in 2 months I thought I'd look for either an iPad Pro or Surface? I checked Wacom's but I think it will be a steep learning curve e.g. looking at the monitor while moving the pen on the pad. The model with the screens is unfortunately outside my budget. Any other recommendations or anyone planning to upgrade and would like to let go of their current gear at a decent price please let me know.