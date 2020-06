I am helping a friend upgrade her laptop. It currently has a single 4GB SO-DIMM, DDR3 PC3-1333Mhz module, and I'm looking for a compatible module to add into the spare slot. Looking on Pricespy a lot of places appear to be out of stock. I've found one on Trademe but wondering if anyone here on GZ has a spare stick of RAM they want to unload.

In Palmerston North, for shipping purposes.