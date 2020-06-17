Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272269 17-Jun-2020 12:00
Hey guys - put together a couple of desktops to clean out some of my parts + some Dell SFF machines.

Sorry for the formatting- did this on mobile.

Also have a few used 120GB SSD’s $20ea

Some 4GB DDR4 laptop Simms $30ea

A Mac Mini late 2012 - i5 4GB(2x2GB) 500GB $350

Both in Mini ATX Cooler Master cases
--------------------
i5-4570
16GB (4x4GB)
240Gb SSD
400W
HD6670 2Gb
$300
--------------------
i5-6400
8Gb (2x4GB) DDR4
240Gb SSD
400w
HD6670 2Gb
$350
--------------------


--------------------
Dell 9020 SFF
i5-4570
4GB (1x4GB)
500GB HDD
$140 x2 available
--------------------
Dell 9020 SFF
i5-4570
4GB (1x4GB)
120GB SSD
$130
(Complains of bad front I/O cable on boot)

  #2506482 17-Jun-2020 12:04
keen to get the 120gb ssd, where are you located?

  #2506483 17-Jun-2020 12:04
Interested in the Mac Mini

