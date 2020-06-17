Hey guys - put together a couple of desktops to clean out some of my parts + some Dell SFF machines.



Also have a few used 120GB SSD’s $20ea



Some 4GB DDR4 laptop Simms $30ea



A Mac Mini late 2012 - i5 4GB(2x2GB) 500GB $350



Both in Mini ATX Cooler Master cases

--------------------

i5-4570

16GB (4x4GB)

240Gb SSD

400W

HD6670 2Gb

$300

--------------------

i5-6400

8Gb (2x4GB) DDR4

240Gb SSD

400w

HD6670 2Gb

$350

--------------------





--------------------

Dell 9020 SFF

i5-4570

4GB (1x4GB)

500GB HDD

$140 x2 available

--------------------

Dell 9020 SFF

i5-4570

4GB (1x4GB)

120GB SSD

$130

(Complains of bad front I/O cable on boot)