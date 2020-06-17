looking for a online shop in nz that takes paypal that has a good deal on 8gb ddr4 ram at 2400mhz i don't wanna spend too much because in a year or so im going to build a new pc so i can pair it with the single stick of ddr4 8gb 2400mhz ram in my computer to get a better performance from the vega 11 apu

i know getting faster ddr4 ram for the pc would be much better for the vega 11 but since i already have 8gb in it i might as well get another 8gb 2400mhz



unless there is a good deal somewhere i have 100nzd to spend