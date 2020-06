I have about 2 months old

HyperX Fury DDR4-2666 16GB RGB RAM (8GB x2 ) for sale, $140. will definitely provide at least 1 year warranty, bought from US.

selling as I then bought some DDR4-3600....

also

Phanteks Digital RGB LED Starter Kit,with the D-RGB controller hub,2x D-RGB LED strips $60, brand new sealed

http://www.phanteks.com/PH-DRGB_SKT.html

if you buy both free courier to non-rural addresses, otherwise $5 should cover, I am from Wellington.

cheers