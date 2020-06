Depends on how much you want to spend.

I have a asrock mother board with a core i5 6500 in it.

https://www.asrock.com/MB/Intel/B250M%20Pro4/index.asp

https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/88184/intel-core-i5-6500-processor-6m-cache-up-to-3-60-ghz.html

$300 excluding shipping. (don't want to seperate cpu and mb)