#272340 20-Jun-2020 15:18
For sale brand new in sealed box Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB dual sim phone will work on any network $1750

Won phone in a competition

  #2508852 20-Jun-2020 15:53
Would you accept $1400? What city.




  #2508855 20-Jun-2020 16:09
Last price $1500
Pick up from Te Atatu Auckland

 
 
 
 


  #2508865 20-Jun-2020 16:31
Snapdragon or Exynos?

 

 

 

 

