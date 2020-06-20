Backblaze
Forums
›
Offers and Wanted
›
FS new Samsung S20 Ultra 5G
ice2004
49
posts
Geek
#
272340
20-Jun-2020 15:18
For sale brand new in sealed box Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB dual sim phone will work on any network $1750
Won phone in a competition
kiwijunglist
2887
posts
Uber Geek
#2508852
20-Jun-2020 15:53
Would you accept $1400? What city.
HTPC / Home automation (home assistant) enthusiast.
ice2004
49
posts
Geek
#2508855
20-Jun-2020 16:09
Last price $1500
Pick up from Te Atatu Auckland
Kopkiwi
2365
posts
Uber Geek
#2508865
20-Jun-2020 16:31
Snapdragon or Exynos?
