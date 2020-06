Ideally between $300-330ish. Had one lined up last night but person pulled out of deal at last minute.



Alternatively, could trade with my GTX 1060 6GB + $40

Happy to hear from people who have other GPUs they would like to get rid of as well. Staying away from 1650s.

Will buy at right price. Seeing what's out there in Geekzworld

I'm in Frankton, Hamilton.