Hey guys,

Selling my used 27" gaming monitor.

Works well and in good condition!

Only reason we're selling as we have new ones that we bought as a pair.

Any question please let me know, looking for ~$500 ONO.

Most all the info is correct from the link below, except the refresh rate, it's 144 Hz max.

https://www.acer.com/ac/en/NZ/content/model/UM.HB0SA.003

Pick-up Wellington