Hi, as title says, I'm wondering if anyone has a PoE Hat for a RPi 3B/4 they're willing to sell. Preferably Version 2 with the LC Filter.

I thought I'd see if anyone has one surplus to requirements before I buy new. RS has the best pricing, but they're on back order for another week or so. I guess for a second hand one, I'd be happy to offer $20-30 depending on age/condition.

I'm located in Palmy North by the way 🙂