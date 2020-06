As per topic - includes a free dynamic PS4 theme. It's pretty rare and hard to get now. Comes in a nice steelbook case. The only reason why I am selling is that this was gifted this to me when I already have the standard edition and it can't be returned.

$80 + postage at your cost and risk (probably about $6 bucks if you are in an urban area). Can do a pickup in Albany or Newmarket/CBD (or nearby suburbs) at a mutually suitable time if you are in Auckland.

Please PM.