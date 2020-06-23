Dell XPS 13 (Silver/black)



8th Generation i5 processor

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

Model: 9370

Windows 10 (Pro I think - will double check)

Full HD screen (not the 4K touchscreen version)

Great battery life that can get you through a full day

The trackpad and top lid have been protected with a dbrand skin from day one. Can easily be peeled off if you don't want it on. Mostly used with external keyboard and mouse via a dock so the screen, laptop keyboard have hardly been used. Battery in excellent condition. Warranty has expired in April but everything is working perfectly well.

Comes with original tiny Dell USB-C charger

$1650 pickup Auckland CBD or can arrange shipping within NZ



