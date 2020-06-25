I have been jonesing for one of these for a while. They are often sold out on both Amazon and the Oculus store but they come back occasionally.
Oculus has the 64gb one for $699nzd with free shipping and no mention of GST at the checkout.
Amazon has the 64gb one for $399usd plus gst and shipping.
Does anyone have one they got bored with and want to pass on?
Does anyone have a discount code for the Oculus store?
Any idea when the next model is due out and if I should wait for that would also be helpful.
My use case is I want to use the standalone Quest games (beat saber etc) and use the Oculus link to play Half Lfe Alyx.