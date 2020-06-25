I have been jonesing for one of these for a while. They are often sold out on both Amazon and the Oculus store but they come back occasionally.

Oculus has the 64gb one for $699nzd with free shipping and no mention of GST at the checkout.

Amazon has the 64gb one for $399usd plus gst and shipping.

Does anyone have one they got bored with and want to pass on?

Does anyone have a discount code for the Oculus store?

Any idea when the next model is due out and if I should wait for that would also be helpful.

My use case is I want to use the standalone Quest games (beat saber etc) and use the Oculus link to play Half Lfe Alyx.