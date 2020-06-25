Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
569 posts

#272443 25-Jun-2020 08:34
I have been jonesing for one of these for a while.  They are often sold out on both Amazon and the Oculus store but they come back occasionally.

 

 

 

Oculus has the 64gb one for $699nzd with free shipping and no mention of GST at the checkout.

 

Amazon has the 64gb one for $399usd plus gst and shipping.

 

 

 

Does anyone have one they got bored with and want to pass on?

 

Does anyone have a discount code for the Oculus store?

 

Any idea when the next model is due out and if I should wait for that would also be helpful.

 

 

 

My use case is I want to use the standalone Quest games (beat saber etc) and use the Oculus link to play Half Lfe Alyx.

344 posts

  #2511984 25-Jun-2020 09:09
Hi, I rent VR headsets as a business so have lots of experience buying from Oculus. I can confirm the $699 NZD from Oculus includes GST, so there's no additional charge on top of that. Also they're much easier to deal with warranty wise than Amazon, so I'd highly recommend purchasing directly from Oculus instead of Amazon.

 

Unfortunately Oculus don't do discount codes on the hardware, and very rarely discounts on the hardware too. Since they sell out as fast as they can make them, I wouldn't expect any price drop or sale in the near future. They have games on sale every so often, but never as big of a discount as what Steam sales usually have.

 

I don't have any insider info but just my personal guess of when a new Quest will come out, would be between a year and two years from now. Maybe in time for Christmas 2021 or around April / May 2022 is just my personal guess.

 

Hopefully that helps :)

