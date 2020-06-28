I have had this gear listed on TradeMe for a while a few things went but I'm sick of it all to be honest.

Anyone wants it they can have it. But please take it all.

Don't want to mess around with courier, collect only. From Thames. (About 50 mins from South Auckland, 70 mins from Hamilton or Tauranga. )

I can wait a couple of weeks, after that its getting binned.

Will be working stuff. Came from a studio or something but was just upgraded.

Here is some of the type of things in the stack, can't say for sure what is there now.

CRESTRON ST COM RS-232/422 rack mounted

c2n-veq4 volume equaliser control

MP2E Professional Media Audio and Video Control System

AV2 audio video control processor

ST COM RS-232/422 rack mounted pair