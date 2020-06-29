Good luck with that! They are going for around $130 on TM at the moment if you can find one. I'm testing a new solution for a friend though that uses a standard Chromecast and a digital HDMI audio extractor to essentially provide the same function with one key benefit. If you use a normal Chromecast connected to an amp, you can also cast audio from YouTube. This is not possible with a Chromecast Audio.
I'm going to pop a video on my channel once I've tested it and compared it to the digital audio from my Chromecast Audio's.
RS814+, DS210J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2, 3 x Echo Dot & 6 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i5.
Interesting....my proposed initial use case was to cast the audio from youtoob so you might have saved me a disappointment there !
I am looking for a solution that's stand-alone analogue audio. Under your proposed solution, does the standard chromecast require HDMI termination by a display or other device ?
I am guessing that the chromecast audio only(mainly?) works with google play music, is that right?
When you cast from YouTube, only Chromecast devices appear, not Chromecast Audio. My solution will hopefully get around that limitation. Other apps like Deezer, TuneIn Radio, Spotify, YouTube Music, Google Play music etc will cast to all devices.
