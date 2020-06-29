Good luck with that! They are going for around $130 on TM at the moment if you can find one. I'm testing a new solution for a friend though that uses a standard Chromecast and a digital HDMI audio extractor to essentially provide the same function with one key benefit. If you use a normal Chromecast connected to an amp, you can also cast audio from YouTube. This is not possible with a Chromecast Audio.

I'm going to pop a video on my channel once I've tested it and compared it to the digital audio from my Chromecast Audio's.