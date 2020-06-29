Just received a set of Tennmak Pro earphones from AliExpress to cheaply replace the Shure Se215s I had lost after using for 4 years.

Cables are crap and no sound in one channel. Will be requesting refund or a new pair which will take another 3 months!

Need these for sound isolation on my daily commutes (to save my hearing) so hoping someone has a pair of used ones for sale.

Edit: also the triple flange tips I have from my Se215s don't fit at all so insufficient sound isolation/noise reduction on the Tennmaks for use on my bike.